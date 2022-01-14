Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 59,769 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $68,455.40.

LSCC stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.