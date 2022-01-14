LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0336 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $17.50 million and $84,317.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00075812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.57 or 0.07618039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.40 or 0.99551568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00067846 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

