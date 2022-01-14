LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LDHA stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,919. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $978,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $1,958,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

