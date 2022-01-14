LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $472,174 over the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.