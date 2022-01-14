Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 272.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,945 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.