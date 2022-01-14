Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after buying an additional 3,901,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen lowered Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

NYSE:RMO opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.19 million, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.72. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. Equities analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

