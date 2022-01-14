Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $138.35. 10,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $154.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $82,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.