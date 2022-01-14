Lightning (LIGHT) Trading Up 41.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Lightning has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $144,029.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00057958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.