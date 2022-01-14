Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LECO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.45%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

