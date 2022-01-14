Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,779 shares of company stock worth $4,351,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.