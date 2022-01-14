LINK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. LINK has a market cap of $810.26 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $135.59 or 0.00315015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

