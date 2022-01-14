Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $6,660,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $9,240,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $113.87 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

