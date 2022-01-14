Livent Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Livent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Livent by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

