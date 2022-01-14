Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $365.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

