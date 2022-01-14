Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 24.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $61.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

