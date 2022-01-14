LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from 300.00 to 310.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

