Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 18,810 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.35% of NuVasive worth $41,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,746,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NuVasive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. cut their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

NuVasive stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

