Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $32.56 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $32,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,896,000 after purchasing an additional 253,023 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

BAH stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

