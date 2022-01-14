Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $36.96 Million Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 959,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,342 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $36,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,197,000 after acquiring an additional 324,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jamf by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $4,631,794.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 in the last ninety days.

Jamf stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.