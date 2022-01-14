Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 65,528 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,528 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $44,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after buying an additional 722,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after buying an additional 572,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,508,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,122,000 after buying an additional 822,176 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

