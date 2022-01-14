Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 737,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,192,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.44 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.