Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 315 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.