Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,843 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

