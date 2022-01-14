Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $513,000 in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Innovate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovate during the third quarter worth $3,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VATE opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.01. Innovate Corp has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Innovate had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

