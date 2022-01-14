Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $58,896.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $324,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $337.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

