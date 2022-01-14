Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fox Factory by 114.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 145.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $152.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $117.59 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

