Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,170 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $531.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

