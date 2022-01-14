Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,485 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 152,767 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BNR stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

