Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $154,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $445,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $558.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

