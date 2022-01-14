Loser Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $683,498.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.06 or 0.07668108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.62 or 0.99929706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068122 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

