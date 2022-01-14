Lossless (LSS) Market Cap Reaches $35.58 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Lossless has a market cap of $35.58 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00074604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.82 or 0.07615183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,102.19 or 1.00014860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00068258 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

