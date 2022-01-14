Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,891 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

