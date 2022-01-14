LuaSwap (LUA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $200,737.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $200,737.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,099,382 coins and its circulating supply is 135,022,112 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

