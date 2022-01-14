Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $450.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.96.
Shares of LULU stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.37. 9,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.16 and its 200-day moving average is $409.21. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
