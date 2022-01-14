Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $450.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.96.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.37. 9,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.16 and its 200-day moving average is $409.21. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

