Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a C$12.00 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. cut Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

LUN opened at C$10.86 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,922,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,987,264.88.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

