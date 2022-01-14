Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.05

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $28,410,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

