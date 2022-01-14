Lynne Weedall Acquires 3,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Lynne Weedall acquired 3,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,497.08).
Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 345.40 ($4.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 336.40 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 521.60 ($7.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 407.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 63.96.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.