Lynne Weedall Acquires 3,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Lynne Weedall acquired 3,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,497.08).

Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 345.40 ($4.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 336.40 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 521.60 ($7.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 407.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 63.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.52) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.13) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

