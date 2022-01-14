Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNONF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.49.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
