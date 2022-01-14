Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 330 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAC opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average is $121.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

