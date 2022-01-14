Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 8,138 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

