Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,551,000 after acquiring an additional 138,281 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

