Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 753.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

