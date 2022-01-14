Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.70. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

