Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

