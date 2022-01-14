Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Up 6.8%

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 23,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,321,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 254,503 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 239,799 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

