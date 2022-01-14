Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 44,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 712,820.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 634,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

NYSE MRO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -309.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

