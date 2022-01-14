Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 6,870 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. 684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 143.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

