Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.26. 28,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $177.16 and a 52-week high of $223.78.

