Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.22.

CHD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.25. 11,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

