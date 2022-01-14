Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 850 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,239. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

